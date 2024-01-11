Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

