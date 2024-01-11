Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.31.

NYSE:COF opened at $128.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

