Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

