Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.65.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

