GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.29 on Monday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,173 shares of company stock worth $109,146,916 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GitLab by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,115,000 after buying an additional 530,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.