Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.42 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,596.70%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.