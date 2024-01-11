First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $187.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Trading Down 2.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

