Barclays Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

