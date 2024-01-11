ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHX

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.