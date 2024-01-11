Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.