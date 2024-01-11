DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.73.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $105.59 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $264,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,400 shares of company stock worth $47,728,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

