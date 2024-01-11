Raymond James Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.