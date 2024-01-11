Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,470,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,407,168 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

