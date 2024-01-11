JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Garmin has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

