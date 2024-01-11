Exelixis’ (EXEL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.