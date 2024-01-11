Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 3.7 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 1,193,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

