USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
