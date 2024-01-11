Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.58 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

