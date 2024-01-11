SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

