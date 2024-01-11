Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

