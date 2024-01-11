Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CVLY stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.