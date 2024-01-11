StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

