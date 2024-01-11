Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $175.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

