CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

