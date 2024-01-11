BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.