BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $292.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Stories
