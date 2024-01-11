Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 1,272.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

