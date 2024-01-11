Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

