Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $26.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALKT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 80.4% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

