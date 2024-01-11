Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

