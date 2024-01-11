StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.33 on Monday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

