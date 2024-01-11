StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

