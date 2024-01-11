FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.86.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. FirstService has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FirstService by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.