China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.19 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

