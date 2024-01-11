Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

