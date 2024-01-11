Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 51.1 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407,352.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter worth $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

