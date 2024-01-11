Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 51.1 %
ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407,352.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
