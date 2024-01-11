International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

