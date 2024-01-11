ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.72 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.