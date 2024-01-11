Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

