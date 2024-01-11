StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.68 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
