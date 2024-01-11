StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.68 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

