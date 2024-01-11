StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.