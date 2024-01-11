LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
