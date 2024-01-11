Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £25,529.04 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson purchased 70,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £25,529.04 ($32,541.80).
Trident Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.04. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.77). The firm has a market cap of £102.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.
About Trident Royalties
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trident Royalties
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.