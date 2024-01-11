Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £25,529.04 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson purchased 70,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £25,529.04 ($32,541.80).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.04. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.77). The firm has a market cap of £102.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

