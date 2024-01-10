Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $667.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

