iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,955 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. 1,041,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,638. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

