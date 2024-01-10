QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $6,183,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 995,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,435. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

