Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,341 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776,397. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

