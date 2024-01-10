Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.