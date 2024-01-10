Gibson Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $228.84. 3,224,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

