Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases 821 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.