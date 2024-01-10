Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 640 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $285.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

